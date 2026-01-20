Dangerous wind chills throughout the morning; Cold Weather Advisory in effect

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley is facing dangerous wind chills through Tuesday morning with arctic air that will continue through the month.

As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, a Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for all counties until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Wind chill values will be five to 10 degrees below zero throughout the day.

A few slick spots from any refreeze are possible.

Frostbite can take place in less than 30 minutes, so be sure to bundle up.

In the afternoon, the sun will be out, but temperatures are forecasted to stay in the low to mid 20’s.

