Darke County community mourning unexpected loss of fire chief

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County community is mourning the loss of a fire chief.

Versailles Fire and EMS Chief Brian Pearson passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 31, according to the Village of Versailles.

“The Versailles community is a better and safer place today because of all of the work and dedication that he put forth,” the village said in a social media post.

Pearson, of Greenville, was 49 years old and passed away at Wayne HealthCare, according to his obituary.

He served on multiple committees in Versailles and was a member of the Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Association.

“Brian is survived by his girlfriend, Crystal Buteau, and her sons, Dylan and Noah; brother & sister-in-law, Adam & Kim Pearson, and their family, Vera, Vince and Annie; sister & brother-in-law, Mindy & Sanchez McCutchins, and their family, Bailey, Blaire and Brinley; godmother, Karen Luthman; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends,” the obituary reads.

A celebration of life will be held at Oakland Church of the Brethren, located in the 8000 block of Horatio-Harris Creek Road, at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 9.

“The family will receive friends on Monday from 2:00 to 8:00 pm at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Station 19 Firefighters or Heritage Park,” the obituary reads.

Ansonia Rescue said their thoughts and prayers are with the members of Versailles Fire Department Station 19 and the community.

“There are not enough words to express how much he impacted not only Versailles, but surrounding communities as well,” Ansonia Rescue said in a social media post.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office expresses its deepest condolences, thoughts, and prayers to the family and friends of Pearson.

