Darke County YMCA branch to permanently close

VERSAILLES — One of the Miami Valley’s YMCA branches is permanently closing.

The YMCA of Darke County announced that the Versailles Branch would be closing, effective August 31, 2025.

“For years, the operation of the Versailles facility has come with tremendous financial hardship due to several factors. After a thorough review of the facilities operations by our board, we have come to the conclusion that it is no longer financially feasible for us to keep the facility open,” YMCA of Darke County officials shared on social media.

Officials said the closure will “alleviate current financial hardship” and “provide a greater opportunity for sustainable growth.”

Those with memberships to the Versailles branch will still have full access to the Greenville branch, as well as most YMCA locations throughout the country.

