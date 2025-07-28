Darke County YMCA branch to permanently close

YMCA Stock Photo Photo contributed by YMCA of Darke County- Versailles Branch
By WHIO Staff

VERSAILLES — One of the Miami Valley’s YMCA branches is permanently closing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The YMCA of Darke County announced that the Versailles Branch would be closing, effective August 31, 2025.

TRENDING STORIES:

“For years, the operation of the Versailles facility has come with tremendous financial hardship due to several factors. After a thorough review of the facilities operations by our board, we have come to the conclusion that it is no longer financially feasible for us to keep the facility open,” YMCA of Darke County officials shared on social media.

Officials said the closure will “alleviate current financial hardship” and “provide a greater opportunity for sustainable growth.”

Those with memberships to the Versailles branch will still have full access to the Greenville branch, as well as most YMCA locations throughout the country.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!