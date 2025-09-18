DASH CAM: Suspect tries to escape police by running across I-75

DAYTON — A man was recently arrested after trying to run across Interstate 75 to escape police.

The Dayton Police Department released body and cruiser camera video on Thursday from an arrest made on Sunday.

A Dayton officer was waved down by a victim who said they saw two people break into a building and steal property, according to a department social media post.

Body camera video shows an officer approaching the two suspects near Vista View Drive and the exit ramp for I-75.

One of the suspects was taken into custody while the other ran to I-75.

Cruiser camera video of an officer on I-75 showed the second suspect running halfway across I-75 northbound before turning around and running up the shoulder.

An officer can be seen running after the suspect, eventually taking him into custody.

“Evidence was recovered tying both suspects to multiple Breaking and Entering incidents,” police said in a social media post.

The two suspects were arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

