Dayton 2nd in Ohio for car-into-building crashes, safety council says

Car into building in Dayton (Staff)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Dayton has the second-highest number of crashes involving cars into businesses in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson spoke to the co-founder of “the Storefront Safety Council.” Hear from him LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

According to News Center 7’s unofficial count, 79 cars have hit businesses and homes so far this year.

Robert Reiter, co-founder of Storefront Safety Council, said these crashes happen a hundred times a day.

This story will be updated.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!