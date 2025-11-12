Dayton, 5 other Ohio cities among best sports cities in 2025

OHIO — Dayton and five other Ohio cities are among the best sports cities in the country.

WalletHub posted a report on its website of the 2025 Best Sports Cities.

They compared almost 400 cities across over 50 key metrics related to the five largest sports in the country.

This includes football, baseball, basketball, soccer, and hockey.

Dayton is ranked No. 78 overall. Here is how the other Ohio cities ranked:

Cincinnati is in the Top 10, ranked at No. 16

Cleveland is in the Top 10, ranked at No. 18

Columbus is in the Top 50, ranked at No. 47

Toledo is ranked in the Top 100, ranked at No. 95.

When it comes to mid-size cities, Dayton is No. 17 and Toledo is No. 20

As for large cities, Cincinnati is ranked No. 15, and Cleveland finished at No. 17.

The three best sports cities overall are Boston, Los Angeles, and Pittsburgh.

Visit this website to see the full list.

