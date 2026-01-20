Dayton among top 30 most livable metro areas in the U.S., study shows

DAYTON — A new study ranks Dayton as one of the top 30 metro areas to live in.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The study, done by Rent Cafe, ranked Dayton the 26th best place to live, citing the lower-than-average cost of living, short commute, and food quality.

TRENDING STORIES:

The greater Dayton region was evaluated across 17 metrics in the study, ranking 14th in location and community. Notably, fewer than 25 percent of residents spend more than 30 minutes commuting.

Additionally, Dayton ranked 51st for quality of life, benefitting from strong health care and food scores.

Chuck Edmonson, Marketing Director and Member Engagement with the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, noted the significance of these opportunities.

“From an incoming perspective, the opportunities that are available to either people and people that already live here, maybe people that come into the area, and as they look to further their education, but also looking at it from a business perspective, the resources, the pool of talent that’s available just in the area, it’s amazing,” Edmonson said.

The study revealed a drop in income growth in Dayton from 7% to 4%, signaling room for improvement. Despite this, Edmonson explained that continued business development, such as the arrival of Joby Aviation and potential airport expansions, could enhance the area’s appeal.

“We’re doing a lot of the right things. Companies are starting to see that this region is a place to come. So we’re seeing even more, it’s kind of funny, more medical resources, medical companies, manufacturers, but also lots of service industry. So I think that, you know, the momentum is there,” he added.

The study also revealed that Dayton’s cost of living remained lower than the national average, and so did the unemployment rate.

The full study can be found here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group