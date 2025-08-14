Dayton-area pharmacist honored for saving 2 lives in one day

RIVERSIDE — Kroger pharmacist Megan Alt was honored with the All Safe Angle Award after saving two lives in one day at the Riverside location.

Alt, who works at the Kroger on Woodman Avenue in Riverside, responded to two separate emergencies involving customers in distress. She administered an EpiPen to a person experiencing an allergic reaction and later used Narcan to assist another individual in the store restroom.

“I am glad that I was able to be the person at the right place at the right time,” said Dr. Megan Alt, reflecting on her actions that day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Jenifer Moore, a Kroger spokesperson, noted that the award is for employees who go above and beyond to help customers, highlighting Alt’s leadership and respect among her team.

The first incident occurred when a customer came through the drive-thru struggling to breathe while attempting to refill an EpiPen prescription. Alt quickly grabbed an EpiPen and rushed outside to assist, setting off alarms in the process.

A second emergency happened when a security guard told Alt that a woman was not responding in the bathroom. Alt checked the woman and realized she was barely breathing.

She then instructed a technician to retrieve Narcan after assessing the situation.

Alt emphasized that her actions were a result of her training and the support of her colleagues. “The people around me were really the ones who helped me be able to, like, confidently do it. So yes, it was a team effort,” she said.

Megan Alt’s quick thinking and decisive actions not only saved lives but also earned her the distinction of being the third recipient of the All Safe Angle Award in the Dayton Cincinnati area. Her story underscores the importance of preparedness and teamwork in emergencies.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group