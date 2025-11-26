Dayton basketball announces signing of 2 prospects

UD announces signing of 2 prospects
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball program announced that two prospects have signed scholarships.

Dayton Coach Anthony Grant said that Julian Washington and Sean Pouedet have signed scholarship agreements with the university.

Washington is a 6-foot-5-inch senior guard at Margaretta High School in Castalia. He is widely regarded as one of Ohio’s premier prospects in the Class of 2026, according to a UD spokesperson.

“We’re excited to welcome Julian to the Flyer Family. Julian has established himself as one of the premier players in Ohio. He brings a diverse skill set offensively and a demonstrated defensive competitiveness.”

As a junior, Washington averaged almost 22 points, over 7 rebounds, almost 4 assists, and over 2 steals per game.

Pouedet is a 6-foot-2-inch guard from Belgium. In his most recent season for the Kortrijk Spurs, he averaged over 8 points, over 6 assists, and 3 rebounds per game, a UD spokesperson said.

“Sean is a seasoned point guard who brings experience and skill to our team. He will be a very valuable addition to our program, and we’re excited to have him join the Flyer Family.”

The Flyers have a 5-1 record entering Thursday’s game against Georgetown in the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

