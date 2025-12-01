Dayton basketball beats Georgetown, loses to No. 9 BYU in Orlando this week

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team went 1-1 during Thanksgiving week at the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dayton beat Georgetown in overtime, 84-79, on Thursday.
Sophomore Amael L’Etang led the Flyers in scoring with 18 points, matching a career high. Sophomore guard Bryce added 12 off the bench.
The win advanced Dayton to the championship game on Friday, Nov. 28, against the BYU Cougars.
TRENDING STORIES:
- STAY INFORMED: Area school district delays class due to slick roads
- Shooting investigation underway near Fairborn SportsPleX; Ohio BCI investigating
- Minor found shot near Ohio airport
UD built a double-digit lead in the first half and led, 38-32, at halftime. The Cougars outscored the Flyers, 26-4, to take a 56-43 lead in the second half.
Heard hit some big three-pointers to tie the game at 70-70. BYU was too much, and Dayton lost, 83-79.
UD has a 6-2 overall record.
They return home Tuesday night to host East Tennessee State. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, the Flyers face Virginia at a neutral site in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tip-off is at noon.
The voice of the Flyers, Larry Hansgen, will call both games on WHIO Radio.
The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group