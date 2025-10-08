Dayton breaks 94-year-old daily rainfall record

It's raining heavily, wearing an umbrella during the rainy season

DAYTON — A record amount of rain fell in Dayton on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A new record of 2.45 inches was recorded for October 7, 2025, at Dayton International Airport, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

As previously reported by News Center 7, the old record of 1.72 inches was set back in 1931.

TRENDING STORIES:

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says we will see overcast skies during the overnight hours, but clearing is expected early this morning.

The coldest air of the season moves in later this week.

Thursday and Friday mornings will have lows near 40 degrees in Dayton. Some patchy frost may even be possible across our northern communities on Friday morning, with lows there in the upper 30s.

These temperatures will be the coldest temperatures we’ve felt since late May.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group