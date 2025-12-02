Dayton breaks nearly century-old record for daily snowfall on Tuesday

DAYTON — The National Weather Service says a record amount of snow has fallen in Dayton on Tuesday.
2.8 inches of snow was recorded in Dayton, which breaks the previous record set in 1929, according to the NWS.
The 1929 record was 2.2 inches.
