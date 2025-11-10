Dayton breaks snowfall total

Snow in Montgomery County (Contributed by Danielle)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Record snow fell in Dayton on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A snowfall of 3.6 inches was set in Dayton, according to the National Weather Service.

TRENDING STORIES:

This beats the record of .2 inches set today in 1960.

Snowfall totals from around the Miami Valley can be found here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!