Dayton Celtic Festival expects large crowds despite dangerous heat

DAYTON — Are you going to the Dayton Celtic Festival this weekend?

Festivalgoers will have to battle the heat while enjoying the entertainment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher is previewing what people can expect this weekend in Downtown Dayton today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

People will fill the streets in Downtown Dayton Friday through Sunday.

Festivalgoers can enjoy live music, dancing, and plenty of vendors with unique items from the Celtic nations.

“The music and the dancing will be under covered stages and the cultural areas, and the tents are covered,” said Shawn Kain from the Dayton Celtic Festival.

He said between 90,000 and 100,000 people are expected to attend this weekend.

Organizers told News Center 7 they will keep an eye on the temperatures this weekend.

There will be water available, and emergency crews will be on standby.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group