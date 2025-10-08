Dayton Children’s experiencing network outage; delays possible

Dayton Children's (Dayton Children's)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Dayton Children’s Hospital is experiencing network outages and intermittent phone access following a generator test, potentially causing delays in care.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The hospital has assured the public that this is not a cyberattack and expects the system to be restored shortly.

TRENDING STORIES:

Despite the outages, care continues at all locations, although some delays may occur.

As of 10:20 a.m., the hospital network said primary care office phone lines are back online.

The following locations are experiencing the following issues:

  • Network and phone issues: main campus hospital, Connor Child Health Pavilion
  • Phone issues: Cornerstone, Pediatric Associates of Springfield, Pediatric Associates of Dayton - Centerville location only, Wilson Pediatrics
  • No known issues: Mathile Center, all outpatient care centers, all Kids Express locations, Care House, Michael’s House, The Hope Center

For emergencies, individuals are advised to call 911. For non-urgent needs, the hospital said its main number is back online 937-641-3000.

Updates regarding the situation will be posted on the hospital’s website as more information becomes available.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!