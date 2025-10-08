Dayton Children’s experiencing network outage; delays possible

DAYTON — Dayton Children’s Hospital is experiencing network outages and intermittent phone access following a generator test, potentially causing delays in care.

The hospital has assured the public that this is not a cyberattack and expects the system to be restored shortly.

Despite the outages, care continues at all locations, although some delays may occur.

As of 10:20 a.m., the hospital network said primary care office phone lines are back online.

The following locations are experiencing the following issues:

Network and phone issues: main campus hospital, Connor Child Health Pavilion

main campus hospital, Connor Child Health Pavilion Phone issues: Cornerstone, Pediatric Associates of Springfield, Pediatric Associates of Dayton - Centerville location only, Wilson Pediatrics

Cornerstone, Pediatric Associates of Springfield, Pediatric Associates of Dayton - Centerville location only, Wilson Pediatrics No known issues: Mathile Center, all outpatient care centers, all Kids Express locations, Care House, Michael’s House, The Hope Center

For emergencies, individuals are advised to call 911. For non-urgent needs, the hospital said its main number is back online 937-641-3000.

Updates regarding the situation will be posted on the hospital’s website as more information becomes available.

