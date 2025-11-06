Dayton Children’s Hospital CEO announces retirement

Deborah A. Feldman, the CEO of Dayton Children's Hospital, has announced her retirement effective June 30, 2026.

DAYTON — Deborah A. Feldman, the CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital, has announced her retirement after nearly 14 years of service.

Feldman joined Dayton Children’s Hospital in 2012 and has since led the organization through significant growth and development.

Under her leadership, the hospital more than tripled its revenue, increased its number of providers by over 500 percent, and earned prestigious designations such as Magnet status and Level 1 Trauma certification.

“Every child in the Dayton region deserves a great children’s hospital close to home,” said Feldman. “I am proud to say that Dayton Children’s is that world-class children’s hospital on every measure.”

During her time as CEO, she initiated a comprehensive plan to address the pediatric mental health crisis in the community and forged care alliances with healthcare organizations for an approach that reduced costly duplication of services and amplified individual efforts.

Mike McQuiston, chair of Dayton Children’s board of trustees, praised Feldman for her commitment to excellence and innovation, noting her focus on the impact of projects on the community’s children.

“Debbie embodies the trifecta of commitment to excellence, quest for innovation and heartfelt compassion,” McQuiston said.

Feldman’s retirement is effective June 30, 2026.

A nationwide search for Feldman’s successor will begin on November 7, 2025, with the board of trustees expecting to make a decision by late spring 2026.

