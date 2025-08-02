Dayton Children’s receives ‘record-breaking’ $85M in donations to campaign

DAYTON — Dayton Children’s Hospital has raised a “record-breaking” $85 million in donations to its ‘do. more. so all kids thrive’ campaign, surpassing its original goal of $75 million, according to a spokesperson with the hospital.

The funds will support initiatives aimed at elevating mental health, advancing care, and removing barriers to optimal health for children in the region.

The campaign received support from several community groups, like The Mathile Family, The Connor Group Kids & Community Partners, Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services, CareSource and more.

Ohio state leaders also contributed an additional $25 million investment in pediatric mental health, further supporting the hospital’s initiatives.

The spokesperson said these donations are a “crucial addition” to the $400 million that the hospital has invested in the campaign to address urgent challenges facing children in the region.

“We are truly in this together. It is incredibly humbling that our community supported Dayton Children’s mission at such a historic and unprecedented level,” Jena Pado, Vice President and Chief Development Officer of Dayton Children’s Hospital, said.

60% of the donations will go to elevating mental health services.

The funds will expand crisis care services, therapy into more communities, and early intervention and prevention services.

“One in five children will need care for a mental health issue, making this the health care crisis of our children’s generation,” Kelly Blankenship, DO, Associate Chief Medical Officer for Mental Health, said.

The remainder of the funds will focus on advancing care initiatives and removing barriers to health, the spokesperson said.

Some of the initiatives will focus on providing personalized and high-tech care, including investments in new technologies and clinical research, and more.

The hospital’s efforts to remove barriers to health include creating a pediatric urgent care in West Dayton, expanding social needs screening, and supporting injury prevention in the community.

“Our children deserve a great children’s hospital close to home. They deserve a hospital that not only helps sick kids get better, but one that reinvents the path to health so all children can thrive,” Debbie Feldman, President and CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital, said.

