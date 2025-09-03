Dayton Dragons make history with 14th straight win

Dayton Dragons- 14 game winning streak Photo contributed by Dayton Dragons (via Facebook) (Dayton Dragons (via Facebook) /Dayton Dragons (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons made history Tuesday night at Day Air Ballpark.

The Dragons beat the Lansing Lugnuts, 4-3, for a club record 14th straight win.

It passes the previous record of 13 straight wins set in 2002.

The 14 straight wins are the highest for any Midwest League team in over 20 years, according to the team’s website.

The game was tied at 3-3 with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning when Yerlin Confidan’s RBI single put Daton ahead, 4-3.

Dylan Simmons tossed a perfect ninth inning.

With two outs, Lansing’s Cameron Leary hit a fly ball to left-center field. Dragons’ centerfielder Carlos Jorge waited to catch it, but Confidan cut in front of Jorge to make the final out.

Dayton improves to 27-31 in the second half of the season (48-75 overall).

They host Lansing in the second of the season-ending six-game series on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark.

