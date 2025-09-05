Dayton Dragons lose 9th inning lead, snap 15-game winning streak

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons saw their 15-game winning streak end heartbreakingly on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Lansing Lugnuts trailed 3-0 with two outs in the top of the ninth inning but rallied to score five runs to beat the Dragons, 5-4, at Day Air Ballpark.

The winning streak was the longest by any Midwest League team in over 20 years.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dragons’ reliever Irvin Machuca gave up a leadoff double, issued a one-out walk, but got the second out of the inning.

He hit a batter and then gave up a two-run single to Cameron Leary to cut the lead to 3-2.

Dylan Simmons relieved Machuca with two on and two out. He hit a batter to load the bases and threw a wild pitch to bring home the tying run.

After another walk, Pedro Pineda hit a two-run single to give the Lugnuts a 5-3 lead.

The Dragons rallied in their half of the ninth. They had two runners in scoring position with one out. Alexander Vargas’ lineout to right for a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 5-4. But Diego Omana flied out to end the game.

This was Dayton’s first loss since August 16 and their first home loss since August 10.

The Dragons play their final three games of the 2025 season this weekend against Lansing at Day Air Ballpark.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group