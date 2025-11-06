Dayton Dragons officially open new Diamond Club at Day Air Ballpark

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons have officially opened the Diamond Club at Day Air Ballpark.
The Dragons held the official grand opening on Wednesday.
WHIO Radio’s Larry Hansgen and Jeremy Ratliff attended the event.
Photos show a 5,000-square-foot space that can host 75-200 seated guests.
Additional capacity is also available for larger events, according to its website.
“Open year-round and designed to bring people together—not just for baseball, but for weddings, celebrations, business events, and more—all right here in the city we love,” the Dragons Diamond Club said.
