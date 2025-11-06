Dayton Dragons officially open new Diamond Club at Day Air Ballpark

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons have officially opened the Diamond Club at Day Air Ballpark.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Dragons held the official grand opening on Wednesday.

WHIO Radio’s Larry Hansgen and Jeremy Ratliff attended the event.

TRENDING STORIES:

Photos show a 5,000-square-foot space that can host 75-200 seated guests.

Additional capacity is also available for larger events, according to its website.

“Open year-round and designed to bring people together—not just for baseball, but for weddings, celebrations, business events, and more—all right here in the city we love,” the Dragons Diamond Club said.

Dragons Diamond Club grand opening Photo from: Jeremy Ratliff/WHIO Radio

Dragons Diamond Club grand opening Photo from: Jeremy Ratliff/WHIO Radio

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group