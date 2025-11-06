Dayton Dragons officially open new Diamond Club at Day Air Ballpark

Dragons Diamond Club grand opening Photo from: Jeremy Ratliff/WHIO Radio
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons have officially opened the Diamond Club at Day Air Ballpark.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Dragons held the official grand opening on Wednesday.

WHIO Radio’s Larry Hansgen and Jeremy Ratliff attended the event.

TRENDING STORIES:

Photos show a 5,000-square-foot space that can host 75-200 seated guests.

Additional capacity is also available for larger events, according to its website.

“Open year-round and designed to bring people together—not just for baseball, but for weddings, celebrations, business events, and more—all right here in the city we love,” the Dragons Diamond Club said.

Dragons Diamond Club grand opening Photo from: Jeremy Ratliff/WHIO Radio

Dragons Diamond Club grand opening Photo from: Jeremy Ratliff/WHIO Radio

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!