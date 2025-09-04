Dayton Dragons overcome early deficit for 15th straight win

Day Air Ballpark DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0020.JPG (Photo Courtesy Dayton Dragons)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons fell behind early against the Lansing Lugnuts on Wednesday.

They came back for an 11-6 win and extended their club record winning streak to 15 straight games.

The two teams will play tonight at Day Air Ballpark at 7 p.m.

The Dragons trailed 3-0 but scored four runs in the bottom of the third to take a 4-3 lead.

The Lugnuts answered with a run in the fourth to even the score at 4-4.

The teams each added two runs, and the game was tied at 6-6.

Payton Stovall’s two-run single in the sixth put Dayton ahead for good, 8-6.

He hit his third home run of the season in the seventh to seal the win.

Stovall had three hits and drove in five runs.

