Dayton Dragons overcome early deficit for 15th straight win

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons fell behind early against the Lansing Lugnuts on Wednesday.
They came back for an 11-6 win and extended their club record winning streak to 15 straight games.
The two teams will play tonight at Day Air Ballpark at 7 p.m.
The Dragons trailed 3-0 but scored four runs in the bottom of the third to take a 4-3 lead.
The Lugnuts answered with a run in the fourth to even the score at 4-4.
The teams each added two runs, and the game was tied at 6-6.
Payton Stovall’s two-run single in the sixth put Dayton ahead for good, 8-6.
He hit his third home run of the season in the seventh to seal the win.
Stovall had three hits and drove in five runs.
