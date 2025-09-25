Dayton Dragons ranked No. 3 in Minor League Baseball 2025 attendance

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons ended the 2025 season with the third-highest attendance average among all Minor League Baseball teams, drawing an average of 7,785 fans per game at Day Air Ballpark.

Over 63 home games, the Dragons attracted a total of 490,468 attendees, ranking seventh among all Minor League teams despite having fewer scheduled home dates than Triple-A teams.

This marks the fourth consecutive year the Dragons have finished in the top three for attendance across all Minor League levels.

“Our staff works extremely hard to create a fun, family-friendly, unsurpassed customer service experience at Day Air Ballpark,” said Robert Murphy, Dragons President. “Simply put, Dayton Dragons fans are the best fans, so worthy of our best efforts to provide them with the best Dragons experience possible.”

The Dragons have maintained their position as the top Class-A team in attendance for 25 consecutive seasons, leading the Midwest League in attendance every year since their inception. Additionally, they have ranked first among all teams at the Triple-A level or below for the past 19 seasons.

Day Air Ballpark hosted a variety of events in 2025, including the 25th Season Celebration Game with the Reds, high school and college baseball games, charity events, and movie nights. Upcoming attractions include a holiday light show called Deck the Diamond and the opening of a new event center, the Diamond Club.

The Dayton Dragons’ consistent high attendance underscores their strong community support and the successful efforts of their staff to provide an engaging sports entertainment experience.

