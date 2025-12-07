Dayton fails to overcome sluggish 2nd half start in losing to Virginia

DAYTON — For the second straight game at a neutral site, the Dayton Flyers could not overcome a sluggish second-half start.

Dayton trailed Virginia, 39-38, at the 18:16 mark of the second half. But UVA outscored UD, 21-3, during a stretch of five-plus minutes, which expanded the lead to 60-41.

The Cavaliers never looked back in an 86-73 win at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

UVA led by as much as 21 points, 74-53, with 7:01 remaining. Dayton scored 14 straight points to cut the deficit to 74-67 with 4:10 left.

They never got closer as Jacari White buried a three-pointer and Johann Grunloh’s basket put the Cavaliers ahead, 79-67, with 2:04 to go.

Javon Bennett led UD with 18 points. De’Shayne Montgomery added 18, and Jordan Derkack scored 10 points.

White led all scorers with 25 points. He made all nine shots, including 7-7 from three-point range.

The Flyers fell to 7-3 overall.

Dayton finishes non-conference with three straight home games.

The first is on Dec. 13 when they host North Florida at the UD Arena at 7 p.m.

Pre-game coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 6 p.m. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

