Dayton Flyers open Atlantic 10 action this week

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers will open Atlantic 10 conference play this week.
Dayton enters the A-10 season with a 9-4 record.
They had non-conference wins over Marquette and Georgetown.
Their four losses were against Cincinnati, BYU, Virginia, and Liberty.
UD’s first game will be Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve, when they host Fordham at the UD Arena. Tip-off is at 2 p.m.
The Rams are 9-4 but have not played a strong schedule.
The Flyers hit the road on Saturday, Jan. 3, when they play at Loyola Chicago. Tip-off is at 2 p.m.
The Ramblers are 4-9 and begin A-10 play at Rhode Island on New Year’s Eve.
Larry Hansgen will call both Flyer games on WHIO Radio.
The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.
