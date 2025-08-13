Dayton Flyers to play Georgetown at ESPN Events Invitational

ORLANDO — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team has learned its first opponent in the 2025 ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando.

UD will play Georgetown on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 27, at 7:30 p.m.

This will be the second game of the Magic Bracket.

The winner will play against either BYU or Miami in the championship game on Friday.

This is the fourth all-time matchup between the two schools.

The last time the Flyers and Hoyas met was in the 1984 West Regional Final in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Dayton won the first game back in 1952 at the UD Fieldhouse, but the Hoyas beat the Flyers in 1984 and the 1978 NIT.

This will be UD’s fourth trip overall to the ESPN Wide World of Sports in Florida.

They won the event in 2011 and 2021 and finished runner-up in 2015.

Overall, the Flyers are 8-1 at the event.

