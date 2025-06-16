Dayton Flyers to play at UC for first time since 2010

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers will face the Cincinnati Bearcats at Fifth Third Arena for the first time in 15 years.
Dayton and UC will play the first game of a two-game contract on Tuesday, Nov. 11, in Cincinnati, according to a media release.
Dayton last visited Fifth Third Arena in March 2010 for a NIT matchup won by the Flyers.
The Bearcats will make the return trip to UD Arena during the 2026-27 season — that game date has not yet been announced.
