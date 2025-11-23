Dayton Flyers roll to easy home win over NC Central

Photo of De'Shayne Montgomery. Photo courtesy of Rick Roshto
No. 2 De'Shayne Montgomery dribbles past a defense against NC Central on Nov. 22, 2025 Photo courtesy Rick Roshto - www.dblrphoto.com (Rick Rosho (Custom Credit) /Rick Roshto)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team took care of business against NC Central on Saturday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

De’Shanye Montgomery scored 17 points to lead four players in double figures as Dayton won, 74-55. Amael L’Etang added 11.

UD had 33 bench points. Malcolm Thomas scored 12 points while Jacob Conner added 10.

The Wildcats scored only 20 first-half points.

The Flyers improved to 5-1 overall.

TRENDING STORIES:

The game was tied at 7-7 when Thomas scored to put Dayton ahead for good, 9-7. Conner buried a three-pointer to extend it to 12-7.

Montgomery and Bryce Heard each made layups, and Thomas’ dunk capped an 11-0 run.

Keonte Jones added a dunk, and Montgomery’s three-point play expanded it to 30-10.

The biggest highlight of the first half came when Javon Bennett bounced a pass off the backboard and Montgomery slammed it home.

Conner knocked down another trey to give UD a 44-20 halftime lead.

The Flyers pushed their biggest lead to 35 points, 67-32, with 8:50 to play.

Dayton’s next game will be on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 28.

They will play Georgetown in the ESPN Events Invitational at the HP Field House in Orlando, Florida, at 7:30 p.m.

Pre-game coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 6:30 p.m.

The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!