Dayton Flyers roll to easy home win over NC Central

No. 2 De'Shayne Montgomery dribbles past a defense against NC Central on Nov. 22, 2025

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team took care of business against NC Central on Saturday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

De’Shanye Montgomery scored 17 points to lead four players in double figures as Dayton won, 74-55. Amael L’Etang added 11.

UD had 33 bench points. Malcolm Thomas scored 12 points while Jacob Conner added 10.

The Wildcats scored only 20 first-half points.

The Flyers improved to 5-1 overall.

TRENDING STORIES:

The game was tied at 7-7 when Thomas scored to put Dayton ahead for good, 9-7. Conner buried a three-pointer to extend it to 12-7.

Montgomery and Bryce Heard each made layups, and Thomas’ dunk capped an 11-0 run.

Keonte Jones added a dunk, and Montgomery’s three-point play expanded it to 30-10.

The biggest highlight of the first half came when Javon Bennett bounced a pass off the backboard and Montgomery slammed it home.

Conner knocked down another trey to give UD a 44-20 halftime lead.

The Flyers pushed their biggest lead to 35 points, 67-32, with 8:50 to play.

Dayton’s next game will be on Thanksgiving night, Nov. 28.

They will play Georgetown in the ESPN Events Invitational at the HP Field House in Orlando, Florida, at 7:30 p.m.

Pre-game coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 6:30 p.m.

The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group