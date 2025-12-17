Dayton Flyers set UD Arena record in blowout win over Florida State

No. 2 De'Sayne Montgomery drives to the basket against Florida State on Dec. 16, 2025

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team made history against Florida State on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton set the record for most free throws made by any team at UD Arena in a 97-69 win over the Seminoles.

UD shot 40-of-47 from the free throw line.

Senior Javon Bennett scored 25 points to lead 6 Flyers in double figures. De’Shayne Montgomery added 20 while Jordan Derkack scored 13 points and grabbed 9 rebounds. Keonte Jones finished with 11 points while Amael L’Etang and Malcolm Thomas each added 10.

Dayton improves to 9-3 overall.

TRENDING STORIES:

After trailing 3-2, Jones buried a three-pointer, and Montgomery’s three free throws put UD ahead for good, 8-3.

The Flyers’ largest lead of the first half was 18 points, 30-12, with 7:26 until halftime. FSU scored 9 straight points to cut it 30-21. Florida State got as close as seven points late in the first half, but Dayton led, 42-31, at halftime.

Bennett scored 13 of UD’s first 23 points of the second half as they expanded the lead to 65-45 with 12:32 to play.

After a Florida State timeout, Montgomery found Thomas for a dunk to extend it to 67-45.

Montgomery got the UD Arena crowd to its feet with a steal and windmill reverse jam to put the Flyers’ lead to 81-57.

Dayton scored 55 points in the second half.

Their next game will be Saturday as they host Liberty to conclude non-conference play. Tip-off is at 12:30 p.m. at UD Arena.

Pre-game coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 11:30 a.m. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group