Dayton football player earns weekly PFL honor

Josh Williams- University of Dayton Football Photo contributed by University of Dayton Athletics (University of Dayton Athletics)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The Pioneer Football League (PFL) recognized a University of Dayton football player as it announced its final weekly awards of the season.

Redshirt sophomore Josh Williams has been named PFL Defensive Player of the Week after his efforts in Dayton’s 42-14 win at Davidson on Saturday.

The Dayton-native and Wayne High School grad intercepted two passes in the first quarter.

The first was returned 32 yards for a touchdown that put UD ahead, 7-0.

Williams’ second interception set up the Flyers’ second touchdown of the afternoon.

He returned his two picks for a total of 47 yards.

Williams finished the 2025 season with six interceptions. Those are the most since Brandon Easterling had six back in 2019.

Dayton earned eight PFL weekly awards this season.

They finished with a 7-4 overall record, including 5-3 in the PFL.

