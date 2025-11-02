Dayton football suffers road loss at San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA — The University of Dayton football team never led the San Diego Toreros in a 31-13 loss on Saturday afternoon.

Drew VanVleet was sacked five times and threw two interceptions.

Dayton turned it over three times. They were held to 214 yards of total offense.

UD falls to 6-3 overall.

After a scoreless first quarter, Matt Colombo’s five-yard touchdown put USD on the board, 7-0, with 5:06 left in the second quarter.

Right before halftime, Dom Nankil threw a 40-yard touchdown on a Hail Mary pass to Dylan Tapley to expand the advantage to 14-0 at halftime.

The Toreros added two more touchdowns to increase it to 28-0.

VanVleet threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes. Michael Mussari caught the first one, and Gavin Lochow got the second.

The Flyers are off next week. Their next game will be on Nov. 15 when they host Drake at Welcome Stadium.

Kickoff is at noon. The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

