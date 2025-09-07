Dayton football wins 2025 home opener, gets first shutout in 9 years

DAYTON — The University of Dayton football team held Thomas More, a Division II team, scoreless in a 38-0 win at Welcome Stadium on Saturday.

This was Dayton’s first shutout since 2016 when they beat Robert Morris, 13-0, in a storm-shortened game.

Springfield High School graduate and former Arcanum quarterback Bryce Schondelmyer threw a pair of second-quarter touchdown passes to Gavin Lochow.

Running back Luke Hansen ran for 131 yards and two scores.

UD improves to 1-1 on the season.

The game was scoreless after one quarter. Schondelmyer threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Lochow with 6:05 left in the second quarter to put Dayton ahead, 7-0.

The two connected for a nine-yard touchdown right before halftime to extend the lead to 14-0 at halftime.

Hansen added a pair of second-half touchdown runs for UD, including a 51-yarder with 12:40 left in the fourth quarter.

Michael Mussari capped the scoring with a 16-yard touchdown catch from Drew VanVleet.

The Flyers had 371 yards of total offense, including 200 yards rushing.

Dayton’s next game will be Sept. 20 at Robert Morris. Kickoff is at 2 p.m.

Pregame coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 1:30 p.m.

