Dayton football wins 5th straight game; remains undefeated in PFL play

VALPARAISO, IN — The University of Dayton football team dominated from start to finish in a 41-10 win over Valparaiso on Saturday in Valparaiso, Indiana.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Bryce Schondelmyer threw three first-half touchdowns as the Dayton defense forced four turnovers: two interceptions and two fumbles.

Those turnovers led to 13 UD points.

The Flyers improved to 5-1 overall, 3-0 in the Pioneer Football League.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Dayton’s first play, Schondelmyer found running back Mason Hackett for a 56-yard pass to the Beacons’ eight-yard line. Three plays later, he found Dominic Vrbancic in the back of the end zone to put UD ahead, 7-0.

Mac Grant III intercepted Rowan Keefe and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown to extend the Flyer advantage to 14-0 after one quarter.

In the second quarter, Schondelmyer hit Donovan Weatherly in the flat for a four-yard touchdown to increase it to 21-0. On Valpo’s next possession, Eli Kirk forced a fumble and Joe Kingsbury recovered for Dayton. It led to a one-yard touchdown run by Hackett that expanded the lead to 27-0.

UD took advantage of a short field on their next possession, starting at Valparaiso’s 37-yard line. Luke Hanson scored from 10 yards out, giving the Flyers a 34-0 lead. Schondelmyer capped Dayton’s scoring with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Michael Mussari to put them ahead, 41-0, at halftime.

The Beacons scored 10 points in the second half.

Bryce Schondelmyer has now thrown 15 touchdown passes for the Dayton Flyers this season. He has yet to throw an interception.

Dayton’s next game is on October 18, when they host Butler at Welcome Stadium.

Kickoff is at noon. The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group