Dayton football’s 5-game winning streak ends with home loss to Butler

DAYTON — The University of Dayton football team saw its five-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday afternoon.

The Dayton Flyers never led the Butler Bulldogs in a 23-17 loss at Welcome Stadium.

Sophomore quarterback Bryce Schondelmyer left the game in the second quarter with what appeared to be a right shoulder injury and did not return.

Running back Luke Hansen ran for 105 yards.

Butler quarterback Regan Andrew passed for 256 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 78 yards.

UD falls to 5-2 overall, 3-1 in the Pioneer Football League.

The Bulldogs scored first as Andrew threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Loss to take a 7-0 lead after one quarter.

The Flyers responded as Schondelmyer found Gavin Lochow in the back of the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 7-7

The Bulldogs scored 10 unanswered points before halftime to take a 17-7 lead at the break.

In the third quarter, Drew VanVleet threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Weatherly to get Dayton within three points, 17-14, with 4:41 left.

But Ryan Short added two second-half field goals, one in the third quarter and another in the fourth, to increase it to 23-14.

Trevor Henkle’s 34-yard field goal cut UD’s deficit to 23-17 with 52 seconds left. But Butler recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

Dayton’s next game will be Oct. 25 when they host FCS-nationally ranked Presbyterian at Welcome Stadium at noon.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

