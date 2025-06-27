DAYTON GETS REAL: New food market coming to neighborhood hit hard by 2019 tornadoes

HARRISON TWP — A new store will be moving into an area that has not had a grocery store in a long time.

Dollar General (DG) Market is scheduled to open at the former Rite Aid on N. Dixie Drive.

Harrison Township said in a social media post that contractors are working nonstop this summer.

“This is a big win for residents on the Northridge side of the township, where fresh grocery options have been limited,” the township said on Facebook. “The upgraded store format means better access to everyday essentials, right around the corner.”

Hershovitz says this will give people an option a little closer to home.

“I’m just ready to see, ready for it to open up,” Lakeia Northridge told News Center 7. “More grocery stores closer over here.”

Nathan Edwards, Harrison Township’s economic development manager, said the township is committed to the stretch of East Dixie Drive after the 2019 Memorial Day Tornadoes.

“We’re trying to find new developments here. We’re hoping to reestablish this area as a retail hub for the township,” he said.

DG Market is scheduled to open this fall.

