Dayton International Airport to receive over $78M for expansion project

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Dayton International Airport and the Sierra Nevada Corporation will receive millions of dollars’ worth of state funding for upgrades.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office announced that the Ohio Controlling Board recently approved approximately $78,750,000 for the airport.

The funding is part of the All Ohio Future Fund (AOFF), which was created to help attract future economic development projects by preparing large sites with necessary infrastructure, according to the office.

The airport and corporation will use the funds to build airport aprons, airport taxiways, and complete area roadwork.

The project will span over 150 acres within the Dayton International Airport Area, according to the office.

“With the state’s investment in Sierra Nevada Corporation, which is located in my House District 39, we will see great job opportunities for people in the Dayton Region,” State Representative Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) said. “Sierra Nevada is a global leader in aerospace and defense. This is a major investment in our community and will help people improve the quality of life they live.”

Three other sites received funding from the AOFF. They are located in Coshocton, Lorain, and Muskingum counties.

“When major corporations are looking for somewhere to build, they want sites that are prepped and ready for construction,” DeWine said. “By investing to build infrastructure at the Conesville, Lorain, Dayton, and Frazeysburg sites, we’re making Ohio more competitive and positioning those regions to attract projects that create good-paying jobs and boost the state’s economy.”

