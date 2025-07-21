Dayton International Airport to receive over $78M for expansion project

(WHIO) Travelers trickle into Dayton International Airport. (Courtesy/Dayton Daily News) (HANDOUT)
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Dayton International Airport and the Sierra Nevada Corporation will receive millions of dollars’ worth of state funding for upgrades.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office announced that the Ohio Controlling Board recently approved approximately $78,750,000 for the airport.

The funding is part of the All Ohio Future Fund (AOFF), which was created to help attract future economic development projects by preparing large sites with necessary infrastructure, according to the office.

>>RELATED: $100M investment to bring hundreds of jobs to Dayton International Airport

TRENDING STORIES:

The airport and corporation will use the funds to build airport aprons, airport taxiways, and complete area roadwork.

The project will span over 150 acres within the Dayton International Airport Area, according to the office.

>>RELATED: Sierra Nevada Corp. bringing more jobs to area with latest expansion project

“With the state’s investment in Sierra Nevada Corporation, which is located in my House District 39, we will see great job opportunities for people in the Dayton Region,” State Representative Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) said. “Sierra Nevada is a global leader in aerospace and defense. This is a major investment in our community and will help people improve the quality of life they live.”

Three other sites received funding from the AOFF. They are located in Coshocton, Lorain, and Muskingum counties.

“When major corporations are looking for somewhere to build, they want sites that are prepped and ready for construction,” DeWine said. “By investing to build infrastructure at the Conesville, Lorain, Dayton, and Frazeysburg sites, we’re making Ohio more competitive and positioning those regions to attract projects that create good-paying jobs and boost the state’s economy.”

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!