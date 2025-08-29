Dayton man sentenced in death of pregnant woman, teen

DAYTON — A man accused of killing a pregnant woman and a teen appeared in court on Friday and learned his sentence.

Nicole Cunigan, Jr., 33, of Dayton received 39 years to life in prison Friday after he was found guilty of murder by a jury for killing 32-year-old Precious Taste and 16-year-old Deante Johnson, Prosecuting Attorney Matt Heck, Jr. announced.

The shooting happened in May 2024 on Shaftsbury Road in Dayton.

