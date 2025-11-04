Dayton men’s basketball dominates in season-opening win over Canisius

No. 3 Javon Bennett drives to the basket against Canisius on Nov. 3, 2025

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team led from start to finish in an 88-48 victory over Canisius on Monday night in the 2025-26 season opener at the UD Arena.

Javon Bennett led three Dayton Flyers in double figures with 20 points on 8-10 shooting. Amaël L’Etang added 17 while making 6 of 10 shots.

De’Shayne Montgomery had a solid game. He scored 16 points, had six steals, and dished out five assists.

UD shot over 63 percent from the field in the first half.

The Flyers improved to 1-0 overall.

Bennett opened the scoring 16 seconds into the game, and Dayton never looked back.

The Golden Griffins cut it to 7-6, but UD outscored them 13-2 to expand the advantage to 20-8.

The Flyers led, 51-27, at halftime.

In the second half, Brendan Oliver’s layup for Canisius cut Dayton’s lead to 63-41.

UD scored 13 straight points to increase the advantage to 76-41.

The Flyers had 16 assists and only four turnovers. Their defense forced 19 Canisius turnovers, which led to 28 points.

Dayton’s next game is Saturday, Nov. 8, when they host UMBC at 2 p.m.

Pre-game coverage on WHIO Radio starts at 1 p.m.

The game will also be broadcast here at WHIO.com.

