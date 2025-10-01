Dayton men’s basketball picked to finish 3rd in Atlantic 10

Photo of Javon Bennett. Photo courtesy of Rick Roshto
Javon Bennett (0) drives to the basket against Saint Louis on Jan. 31, 2025 Photo courtesy Rick Roshto - www.dblrphoto.com (Rick Roshto /Rick Roshto)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team was picked to finish in third place in the conference’s preseason poll.

In addition, three Dayton Flyer players were selected to receive Preseason Atlantic 10 honors.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

UD received 321 points, including three first-place votes. They were picked to finish behind VCU and Saint Louis.

TRENDING STORIES:

Senior guard Javon Bennett was named to the A-10 Preseason First Team and the All-Defensive Team, according to a poll of the A-10’s head men’s basketball coaches and selected media.

Sophomore forward Amael L’Etang earned a spot on the Atlantic 10’s Preseason Second Team while graduate forward Keonte Jones was selected to the conference’s Preseason Third Team.

The Dayton Flyers are coming off a 23-11 record in the 2024-25 season.

Flyer fans get their first chance to see this year’s team in action on October 19 when they host Penn State for the CareSource Charity Exhibition Game.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!