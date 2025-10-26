Dayton men’s basketball player sidelined over ‘potential eligibility concerns’

DAYTON — A University of Dayton men’s basketball player is not allowed to practice or play due to “potential eligibility concerns.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

UD Athletic Director Neil Sullivan released a statement on Sunday night about Adam Njie Jr.’s eligibility.

“The University of Dayton has been notified by the NCAA of potential eligibility concerns related to Adam Njie, connected to matters that occurred prior to his enrollment at the University. In light of these concerns and the ongoing review process, Adam will not be participating in athletic competition at this time.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Njie transferred to Dayton after playing one season at Iona.

He played in 32 games for the Gaels, including 27 starts.

Njie averaged scoring over 12 points and at least 4 assists per game in the 2024-25 season.

He scored 4 points in 24 minutes of action in the Flyers’ exhibition against Penn State on Oct. 19.

Dayton plays its final exhibition game on Monday night when it hosts Bowling Green at the UD Arena at 7 p.m.

Pre-game coverage starts at 6 p.m. on WHIO Radio. The game will also be broadcast here at WHIO.com.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group