Dayton men's basketball splits 2 games last week; travels to Marquette on Wednesday

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team split two games last week.

Dayton went on the road for the first time in the 2025-26 season at Cincinnati on Wednesday.

UD trailed the UC Bearcats by 15 points in the first half. They rallied to cut the deficit to two points, 48-46, with about nine minutes remaining.

But UC outscored the Flyers, 12-2, in less than two minutes. They built the advantage back to double digits and never looked back. Cincinnati beat Dayton, 74-62. UD made 2-of-26 three-point shots against the Bearcats.

The Flyers bounced back on Saturday when they hosted Bethune-Cookman at the UD Arena.

Dayton shot a sizzling 11-of-19 from beyond the arc. Javon Bennett made 4-of-7 from three-point range and went 7-of-7 from the foul line to finish with a season-high 25 points.

UD won, 91-82, to improve to 3-1.

The Flyers travel to Milwaukee to play Marquette on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Dayton returns home to host North Carolina Central on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The voice of the Flyers, Larry Hansgen, will call both games on WHIO Radio.

They will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

