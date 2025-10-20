Dayton men’s basketball wins charity exhibition over Penn State

Photo of Keonte Jones. Photo courtesy of Rick Roshto
Keonte Jones drives to the basket for Dayton in an exhibition game against Penn State on Oct. 19, 2025 Photo courtesy Rick Roshto - www.dblrphoto.com (RICK ROSHTO www.dblrphoto.com /Rick Roshto)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team never trailed in the CareSource Charity Exhibition on Sunday at the UD Arena.

They beat Penn State, 78-62.

Graduate student Keonte Jones led Dayton with 17 points and two rebounds.

Sophomores Amaël L’Etang and Bryce Heard each scored 10 points.

L’Etang led UD with seven rebounds and five assists.

Heard scored eight second-half points.

The Flyers forced 14 turnovers, had 14 assists, and nine steals.

Dayton shot over 48 percent from the field.

UD’s next exhibition game will be on October 27 when they host Bowling Green at the UD Arena.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio. Pre-game coverage begins at 6 p.m.

