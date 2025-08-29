Dayton Metro Library announces new weekend hours

Dayton Metro Library to open main branch on Sundays
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The Dayton Metro Library (DML) is changing its Main Branch’s hours.

DML announced on Friday that the Main Library will resume its Sunday hours starting Sunday, Sept. 7.

Starting Sept. 7, the Main Library will be open on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The main library will be the only DML location open on Sundays, according to DML.

All library services that are provided during the week will be available for visitors during the Sunday hours.

The Dayton Room on the second floor of the main location will not be open on Sundays.

For more information regarding the Sunday hours, visit the Dayton Metro Library website.

