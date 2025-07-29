Dayton Metro Library temporarily closed due to rising temps, HVAC issues

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The Dayton Metro Library has temporarily closed its Main Library due to rising temperatures and HVAC issues.

The DML closed its main library at 2 p.m. Monday and will remain closed the next two days, according to a Facebook post.

The main brand will be closed all day on Tuesday, July 29, and Wednesday, July 30.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience!” the post read.

The other 16 branches will be available for visitors. You can find the closest location here.

