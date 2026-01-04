Dayton overcomes double-digit deficit to beat Loyola Chicago

No. 0 Javon Bennett against Loyola Chicago on Jan. 3, 2026 at Gentile Arena in Chicago, IL

CHICAGO, IL — The University of Dayton men’s basketball trailed by as much as 15 points but came back to beat Loyola Chicago on Saturday afternoon.

Javon Bennett’s go-ahead basket with two seconds left helped Dayton defeat the Ramblers, 70-68, at Gentile Arena in Chicago.

UD trailed 39-24 with 2:18 left in the first half but scored seven straight points to cut the halftime deficit to 39-31.

The Ramblers also led by as much as 12 points in the second half.

Javon Bennett led all scorers with 24 points. De’Shayne Montgomery had 20 points and seven steals.

The Flyers improved to 11-4 overall, 2-0 in the Atlantic 10.

The Flyers trailed 63-52 with 6:09 remaining when Bennett’s three-pointer cut it to 63-55. De’Shayne Montgomery’s steal and layup cut it to 63-57 with 5:44 remaining.

He added four free throws to get Dayton closer, 63-61. Bennett’s layup tied it 63-63 with 3:05 left.

Justin Moore’s basket reclaimed the lead for the Ramblers, 65-63, but Bennett made two foul shots to tie it at 65-65 with 2:15 to play.

Kymany Houinsou made one of two foul shots to put Loyola Chicago ahead, 66-65, with 51 seconds left. Bennett was fouled with 27 seconds left and made two foul shots to put UD ahead, 67-66.

Jaiun Simon blocked Kayde Dotson’s layup with 16 seconds left, and the ball went out of bounds, last touched by LIC. Bennett’s free throw extended it to 68-66 with 14 seconds left.

Houinsow was fouled by eight seconds and made two free throws to tie it at 68-68.

Bennett scored with two seconds to go, and the Ramblers could not get a shot off before time expired.

Dayton’s next game will be Tuesday, Jan. 6, when they host George Washington at the UD Arena at 8 p.m.

Coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 7 p.m. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

