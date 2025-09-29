Dayton police to increase enforcement on busy highways

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department announced that they are increasing enforcement efforts due to more crashes and complaints.

The initial focus will be on Interstate 75 and U.S. 35 within the city limits.

If needed, the department said it will expand its enforcement to additional problem areas.

They will use crash data and traffic complaint data to determine the areas.

“Property damage crashes are up more than 13% in 2025 compared to the same time period in 2024,” the department said.

The department reminds drivers that enforcement isn’t limited to traffic stops, and if handheld photo devices capture a car’s speed and a plate, a vendor will issue a citation.

Every time officers conduct highway enforcement, cars have been caught driving over 100 mph, the department said.

Property crashes graph in DAyton (Provided by the Dayton Police Department)

