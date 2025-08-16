Officer hospitalized after crashing cruiser in Montgomery County

S Keowee Street crash (Malik Patterson/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A police officer was hurt after crashing into a pole in Dayton Saturday afternoon, according to Dayton Police Department Sergeant Lipps.

The crash happened near the intersection of S Keowee Street and Xenia Avenue after 3 p.m.

Lipps said the officer lost control while responding to an emergency.

The officer was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The cruiser’s engine caught on fire shortly after the crash, but first responders were able to extinguish the flames, according to Lipps.

No one else was injured in this crash.

This crash shut down S Keowee Street in both directions.

