Dayton park target of overnight property damage

DeWeese-Ridgecrest Park Damage
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — An incident of property destruction occurred at DeWeese-Ridgecrest Park last night, discovered this morning by a community member.

Residents are encouraged to report any information or home surveillance footage related to the incident to Dayton Police.

The community has expressed a strong stance against such behavior, emphasizing the importance of keeping the park safe for everyone.

The specific nature of the property destruction has not been detailed, and no suspects or further details about the incident have been mentioned. The exact time of the incident remains unknown.

