Dayton Public School sues state over busing law

Stock photo of a school bus. Three dozen adults were injured early Thursday when a yellow school bus overturned in New York City, authorities said.

New York school bus crash: 36 adults hurt, no children on board, reports say

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools is suing the state over legislation it claims is targeted and harmful to students.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher is digging deeper into the court documents. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

As News Center 7 has reported, in July, part of the state budget made it illegal for Dayton Public Schools to buy RTA bus passes for their students to school.

In a lawsuit filed on Aug. 11, DPS calls the law “arbitrary, unreasonable, and discriminatory” and asks a judge to temporarily block the state from enforcing it.

TRENDING STORIES:

DPS claims they are the only school district in the state that could have been impacted by the law.

In addition, the district said its students will suffer “irreparable harm.”

“Without RTA passes, certain students will be unable to consistently attend school. Some students will not be able to attend school at all ... There will be a high risk that students will skip school because of the burdens necessary to get to and from school,” court documents state.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group