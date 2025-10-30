Dayton Public Schools announces 2026 graduation schedule

Dayton Public Schools earned a 2 out of 5 ranking and needs support to meet state standards.

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools (DPS) has announced the graduation schedule for the Class of 2026.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

DPS posted on social media the graduation times and dates for this year’s seniors.

TRENDING STORIES:

Here is the schedule:

May 19, 2026

4 p.m.- Mound Street Academy

6 p.m.- Dunbar High School

8 p.m.- Ponitz Career Technology Center

May 20, 2026

6 p.m.- Stivers School for the Arts

8 p.m.- Belmont High School

May 22, 2026

6 p.m.- Thurgood Marshall High School

8 p.m.- Meadowdale High School

All graduations are at the University of Dayton Arena.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group