Dayton Public Schools board member, restaurant owner dies

DAYTON — A member of the Dayton Public Schools Board of Education and local restaurant owner has died, according to Dayton Public Schools (DPS) Board President Dr. Chrisondra Goodwine.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Karen Wick, 64, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 6.

Wick owns Coco’s Bistro, which is located at 250 Warren Street in Dayton.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Wick ran for a seat on the Dayton City Commission in November but lost.

TRENDING STORIES:

DPS Board President Dr. Chrisondra Goodwine said this in a statement.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the unexpected passing of my dear friend, mentor, and colleague, Board Member Karen Wick, who passed away on December 6, 2025. For the past four years, I had the distinct honor and privilege of knowing and serving alongside Karen on the Dayton Public Schools Board of Education.

“Karen represented the very best of public service. She was, without question, the kindest, most optimistic, and friendliest member of our Board. She led with warmth, humility, and unwavering grace. No matter how heavy the issue or how difficult the moment, Karen showed up with a steady heart and a genuine smile that reminded us all why this work matters.

“She wore many hats in our district, but the one she cherished most — and the one that defined her — was being a mother to her two amazing children, both proud graduates of Stivers School of the Performing Arts. Her love for them mirrored her love for our students: fierce, protective, and full of belief in their limitless potential.

“Karen led with heart. Her love for this district could be felt in every event she attended and in every relationship she built. Whether she was encouraging students, supporting staff, or simply showing up in quiet moments that never made headlines, her impact was constant and deeply human. She believed in doing the work with people — not just directing it from afar — and that is a legacy that will forever live within our schools and our community.

“Karen gave so freely of herself to people. Whether it was the simplest and most thoughtful act of baking something delicious for others, opening her restaurant to the Student Senate program or the Stivers orchestra, or simply being present for the many people who saw her restaurant as one of the safest, warmest places in Dayton — Karen’s love showed up in countless quiet and meaningful ways. In every sense of the word, we have lost one of the biggest hearts in our city.

“For me personally, Karen was more than a colleague. She was a friend. She was a mentor. She was a steady presence when I needed guidance and encouragement most. I thank God for the four years I was blessed to experience her joy, her wisdom, and her unwavering light.

“I ask that you please keep her family, her friends, and all those who loved her lifted in prayer during this difficult moment. Life is precious and short. Cherish those you love, while you can.

“In this moment of loss, may we be gentle with one another. May we choose compassion, extend grace freely, and find joy in the world the way Karen did — as if anything and everything is still possible. May we honor her beautiful spirit by continuing to serve our students, our colleagues, and one another with the same love, hope, and generosity she so freely gave.

“On behalf of the Board of Education, I extend my deepest condolences to her family, her friends, and all whose lives she touched.”

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group